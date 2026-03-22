Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
1h

Many in our current Congress need reminders of their humanity. Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

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Public Servant's avatar
Public Servant
1h

We must crush the racist maga confederates again. Heather always illuminates historical context with wisdom and bravery. I wrote a song for her in her honor: https://democracydefender2025.substack.com/p/heather-cox-richardson-song-letters

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