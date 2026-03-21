Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
19m

Demand oversight for the Pentagon and White House! Don’t let up. All the calls, emails, snail mail, faxes - they matter.

Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Mark Lane's avatar
Mark Lane
15m

I am finding that my disgust has no limits. It is infinite.

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