Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
4hEdited

Is Melania going to be the new Evita?

Is Hegseth the new numerologist with the magic 47?

Starting to smell like Nancy and Ron in the good old Alzheimer days in the White House.

Reply
Share
52 replies
JaKsaa's avatar
JaKsaa
4h

We Spend Almost a Trillion Yearly on War. That’s Insane. *see link for full details

🦅 Better Ways To Spend Half a Trillion Dollars

So many life-changing policies would become possible if America halved its military budget. Here’s what $443 billion yearly could fund if directed fully toward each item:

1. Medicare for All — Most estimates put the net new federal cost at $300-400 billion/year (replacing premiums, copays, and deductibles currently paid privately).

2. End hunger — Making breakfast and lunch free at every school costs about $20 billion per year. $443 billion could end hunger in America.

3. Build millions of public housing units — At $443 billion/year, you could build 1.5 to 2 million new public housing units every single year.

4. Cancel all medical debt — You could eliminate every dollar of it in the first year and still have over $240 billion left for other health investments that same year.

5. Cancel all student debt — You could wipe it all out in about four years, then fund free public college permanently going forward with money to spare.

6. Make public college and trade school free— You could eliminate tuition, massively expand capacity, and fund living stipends for students.

7. Universal childcare and pre-K — $443 billion would fund a system where every family in America has access to free or near-free childcare from birth through age five, with well-paid unionized staff, and still leave $340+ billion on the table.

8. Green energy transition jobs program — You could retrofit every building in the country, build out renewable energy infrastructure nationwide, and fund union-wage jobs for every displaced fossil fuel worker many times over.

9. National high-speed rail network — $443 billion/year could build a comprehensive national network connecting every major metro area within a decade, something comparable to what China and Europe have built.

10. Repair all deteriorating infrastructure — $443 billion yearly covers that completely — every bridge, road, dam, water system, school building, and electrical grid — and leaves room for new construction.

11. Universal home and community-based care — $443 billion fully funds this with well-paid caregivers and eliminates every waitlist in the country.

12. Federal jobs guarantee — $443 billion lands right in that range, potentially employing 10-15 million people in public works, caregiving, environmental restoration, and community development.

13. Expand and strengthen Social Security— $443 billion/year could increase average benefits by roughly 35-40%, lower the retirement age, and extend the trust fund indefinitely. That would lift virtually every senior out of poverty.

14. Community health centers and mental health services — $443 billion could build out the entire system in a single year and fund operations for decades.

15. Weatherize and retrofit every home — $443 billion/year does the entire country in one year, cutting energy bills for tens of millions of families immediately — and reducing carbon emissions.

16. Universal paid family and medical leave— $443 billion funds this nearly six times over. You could offer six months of paid leave and still have hundreds of billions remaining.

17. Fully fund and transform veterans’ care— $443 billion a year could double VA healthcare staffing, eliminate every wait list, build state-of-the-art facilities in every region, fully fund mental health and suicide prevention programs, end veteran homelessness (roughly 35,000 veterans are unhoused on any given night), and guarantee every veteran world-class care without bureaucratic delays — all while keeping the existing VA public healthcare system rather than privatizing it.

✅ The staggering thing about this list is that even the most expensive items rarely exceed $443 billion individually. ✅ You could fund several of them simultaneously with half the military budget. My response is, first, that $443 billion a year is still a huge amount of money. Second, there’s a huge amount of fat that can be quickly and easily cut because military spending is rampant with waste, irrationality, and lack of financial accountability. Third, there is strong precedent for a massive military cut: military spending was cut in half from 1945 to 1946 in the wake of World War II.

✅ For context, the US spends more on its armed forces than the next nine countries combined.” *see link below for graphic.

LABOR POLITICS by Eric Blanc

MAR 2 2026 | Substack

https://laborpolitics.substack.com/p/cut-the-military-budget-in-half?r=kxzps&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
12 replies
226 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture