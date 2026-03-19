Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
5h

How many smoking guns does it take? We shouldn’t even need the files when we have victims testimony available. But the files exist. So LET’S SEE THEM in full!

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
5h

Boy, am I glad you didn’t take the night off, Heather! I know that’s selfish of me but how else would we have gotten this blockbuster without you telling it?

Happy Wyden posted to social media to let people know he admonishes Blanche for trying to hide important documents on Epstein. Perhaps Blanche is in those files too…

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