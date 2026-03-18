Letters from an American

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Mary Hardt's avatar
Mary Hardt
2hEdited

Heather, are there any historical precedents for a president or cabinet member removing sanctions from a country that is actively assisting an enemy in targeting our soldiers and installations? It seems crazy that, instead of adding additional sanctions to Russia because of their aiding Iran, we’ve lifted sanctions that were working to bankrupt their war effort against Ukraine.

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
2h

Neither Heather nor any of us knows why criminal Donald cowers before Putin.

One thing we all know, however, is that for some reason transactional Donald must let fellow autocrat Putin provide Iran with intelligence and technology to kill U.S. service personnel.

All the autocrats and most of the billionaires and corporations have one key thing here – lack of character. As Adam Smith yesterday was talking about with Lawrence O’Donnell.

Smith, a state of Washington Dem in the U.S. House of Representatives, joined in wondering how it is that Donald just never sees consequences – from Putin, most billionaires, and corporations. He doesn’t plan for contingencies. He never shows any regret for anybody’s loss of life when his own service members have paid that price.

Donald cares only about one thing: that he always be on center stage. That the show be always about him. If this or that show doesn’t keep him in the limelight, he’ll start a new show – new diversion from the Epstein files.

Now he’s buried in an imbroglio of his own idiocy in the Middle East. Rest assured – Congressman Smith is correct – Donald doesn’t care about whatever consequences are yet coming from this newest insanity. He’ll be after newer insanity soon. New damages. Like the 168 Iranian schoolgirls he killed. The 13 U.S. service members who died for his vanity.

How does any human being become so immune to the hurt of others? Let’s change the Q just a little. What do our schools do more? Center history, humanities, and essay writing to see people as individuals in their contexts? Or package the depersonalized abstractions and dehumanized rationalities for our humanly empty billionaires, corporations, and authoritarians?

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