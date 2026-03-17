Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4hEdited

"Little love lost between the Boston colonists and the soldiers newly arrived from England...."

In all places at all times, in virtually every country on earth, people generally prefer to be ruled by their own councils and governments -- even if badly -- than surrender to the whims or bombs of a foreign power who comes as thief and occupier, making up one pretense after another to explain why war or occupation arrives on their shores.

Wise people -- those who actually think about the consequences of their behavior, those who spend sleepless nights contemplating the what-ifs of war *before* launching one -- don't need to be reminded of this. Yet it never once crosses the minds of deranged, shrieking idiots.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Mike Savage's avatar
Mike Savage
4h

Thank you Professor. Always. ❤️☮️🌻🇺🇸

Reply
Share
4 replies
123 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture