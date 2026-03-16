Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7h

Keep speaking up! This war is causing more cracks in the Republican Party and we need to keep up the pressure!

Be LOUD! 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
66 replies
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
7h

Why does Donald think he can bully what used to be America's best allies?

As Heather relates early in her piece today, Donald is still deeply in thrall to his magical thinking.d

Part of this magical thinking is his belief that, if the U.S. is committed to some war, somehow requiring all Americans to rally round the liar and bully-in-chief, everyone will forget the massive cover-up of the Epstein files. And Donald reserves his greatest magical thinking to that fantasy.

As to getting to facts, and away from fantasy, we may owe much to Oregon's U.S. senator Ron Wyden. He's been going into the financials of the Trump-Epstein orbit. From the U.S. and abroad, these elites have dealt not only in young women and underage girls but also money laundering, drug trades, and arms trafficking.

In Donald’s world including all his criminal allies, amorality, immorality rules. As Anne Applebaum has observed, none there centers oneself by reference to any history. None reads any history. Rather, they laurel the adolescence of video game and comic book violence. They all come from schools around the world that key no humanities. All their schools reduce to the conceits of testing, that dehumanized void where only numbers and commodities rule (sophomorically accompanied by those comic book videos).

Sorry, but numbers, commodities, and scores on tests all add up to nothing of any human value other than Donald’s need to keep himself centering every news cycle. The fat pig has nothing more to him than that. None of our dictators, rapists, or mass murderers has any humanity or humane literacy. Why do they now so reign? Because all near-elites have normalized today’s humanly empty assembly lines of testing-primarily, testing’s humanly eradicating measures only.

Reply
Share
19 replies
303 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture