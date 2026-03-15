Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
2h

Thank you for your salute to a great state, Heather! Congratulations to you, and all Mainers.

Reply
Share
4 replies
KEM's avatar
KEM
2hEdited

Love the seemingly tongue-in-cheek opening, the weaving of history, and the clarion call for today’s world at the end.

But I also see that today’s voters seem to be more motivated by the scarcity of toilet paper, the price of eggs, and the cost of oil than by any sense of fighting an oligarchy based on repression…in other words, repression is out of mind when it seems to be directed towards others. We have much more educating to do.

Reply
Share
3 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture