Letters from an American

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
2h

A “patriotic press,” as defined by Hegseth, is the last thing we need.

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Lee Chemel's avatar
Lee Chemel
2h

What kind of leader....what kind of human says something like this?!?! "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

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