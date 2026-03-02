Letters from an American

Frank Ferguson
2h

"Thats the way it is." So said by the king and his court. Indifferent, callous and true to form.

Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
2hEdited

Congress has to stop Trump with the War Powers Resolution.

And then it has to impeach, convict, and remove him from power for breaking his oath of office to uphold the Constitution.

This is not about stopping a threat to the US from Iran. There wasn't one.

This is about stopping the threats to every American from a Trump dictatorship.

It is about stopping the killing of thousands of young members of the American military in another decade-long war, with no plan for how to end it

There is no clearer impeachable offense than what Trump has just done. He should be gone in a week.

FIGHT THE RIGHT DAMN FIGHT!!!!

This is our last chance to get our democracy back.

This is our last chance to show that democracy can still work to the world.

We owe that to our children and grandchildren.

