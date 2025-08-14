Letters from an American

Live with Heather Cox Richardson

A recording from Heather Cox Richardson's live video
Heather Cox Richardson
and
Gavin Newsom
Aug 14, 2025
California governor Gavin Newsom and I chatted earlier today about his announcement that California will hold a special election on November 4 for voters to consider redistricting the state temporarily if Texas redistricts to give President Donald Trump the five additional seats to which he believes he is “entitled.”

