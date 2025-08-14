Live with Heather Cox Richardson

California governor Gavin Newsom and I chatted earlier today about his announcement that California will hold a special election on November 4 for voters to consider redistricting the state temporarily if Texas redistricts to give President Donald Trump the five additional seats to which he believes he is “entitled.”
Aug 14, 2025
Letters from an American
Heather Cox Richardson's narrated newsletter about the history behind today's politics.
