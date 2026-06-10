Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
6h

Don’t just doom scroll about everything! Read Professor Richardson’s pieces (and many more) and speak up!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

Reply
Share
37 replies
Laurie's avatar
Laurie
6h

They know what took down Al Capone so they're trying to have their cake and eat it, too. May they all choke on it.

Reply
Share
6 replies
166 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture