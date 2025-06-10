Letters from an American

Linda H
2h

I just figured out that Trump's use of BBB for his Big, Beautiful Bill is yet another way to erase the good work done by Joe Biden's BBB -- Build Back Better. Trump is letting RFK Jr erase our progress in eradicating childhood diseases. The only silver lining I've found these past few days is how well Newsom and Bass and other Dems and progressive folks are responding to all the attempted lies, by pointing out how the Trump regime's lies about the majority peaceful protests are being used as cover while they pick our pockets and rip away our protections from diseases and cancer. We have to keep that up -- pointing out their lies AND telling the reasons why they're doing it AND telling the TRUTH!

Phil Balla
2h

He’s a criminal, remember. Done criminality all his life.

Combine that with theatricality – and don’t even bother to ask why the tens of millions of Americans buy into bloodlust, hate, and paranoia.

We needn’t ask that “why” so much as ask all the good little boys and girls who so worked to get themselves atop the meritocracy – what did you think? You know your schools rid themselves of whole-book novels, memoirs, histories, biographies, travelogues, and essay collections.

“Men long for news,” Auden said in “Night Mail.” To which, as William Carlos Williams put it in “Asphodel, That Greeny Flower, “Look at / what passes for the new. / You will not find it there but in / despised poems. / It is difficult / to get the news from poems / yet men die miserably every day / for lack / of what is found there.”

Across America (across the world) people hunger for stories, narratives, images, memes, metaphors. We have a criminal who’s delivering that and finds it easy because our schools gave it up.

