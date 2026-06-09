Letters from an American

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Adam Steinberg's avatar
Adam Steinberg
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Good morning from Berlin! Two questions for you if you see this, Heather:

1. What is to keep DJT from "grudgingly" accepting the War Powers Resolution result as a get-out-of-Iran-free card and then blaming it and the Dems for the "loss" (and, of course, targeting any GOP members that supported it with ongoing abuse)? Or, forcing Iran's hand into violence and then challenging Congress not to give him the power to respond. Isn't it dangerous to offer him this out?

2. A SONG DEDICATED TO YOU: As an eminently unkown songwriter and as my own way of responding to these times, I have written three songs about the current political moment. I am quite certain you and Joanne (and some of your readers), among others, would find them interesting, at the very least. One even caused the head of American Voices Abroad – Germany to shed tears! **The newest and best of these, on the echoes of tyranny through history, is literally dedicated to you and the other historians helping us through this difficult time period.** You can now view the song at https://youtu.be/Fpw6Yzgz1Sg (the song's home page, where you can also find the other songs, is www.lyricist.net/trains-will-run). I hope you find these pieces compelling and that you'll pass them to others who are fighting the good fight—and mention the songs in your writings if you feel they're worthy examples of the art you've talked about that's trying to meet the moment.

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