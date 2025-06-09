Letters from an American

Phil Weisberg
5h

I wonder how many Americans actually believe Trump - not only on the unnecessary use of force in LA, but on almost everything else he says and does. Not a day goes by without this president capturing the news cycle and making all of us pay attention. Meanwhile, our institutions are being undermined, misused, and depleted. It is those institutions that have made America survive bad presidents and policies.

The hypocrisy of pardoning the January 6th rioters and the treatment of the protesters in LA should not be lost on any of us.

Jared Kieling
5h

Protesters are pushing back by reciting the #PeoplesOath2025, mobilizing civil society to “support and defend the Constitution”:

https://youtube.com/shorts/FEEPHKLNsXw?si=tGKZLO59xjCP__lx

at rallies:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1217642753229679?fs=e&fs=e

It’s nonpartisan, nonviolent, and is an unmistakable rebuke to the elected and appointed oath-breakers currently in Congress, the cabinet, and law enforcement.

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm)

that I will support and defend

the Constitution of the United States 

against all enemies, foreign and domestic; 

that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; 

and that I will well and faithfully 

discharge the civic responsibilities 

expected of every American.”

( #PeoplesOath2025)

310 more comments...

