Letters from an American

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Debbie Hemenway's avatar
Debbie Hemenway
2h

All spot on but you have been entirely too cautious in how you have characterized his demeanor, his behavior and his state of mind in the interview with Kristen Welker .

This was full on narcissistic collapse. It was florid mental illness on display. The only real information in the whole painful session was the degree to which he is decompensating.

This will not end well for anyone.

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ScottD's avatar
ScottD
2h

May his Knicks appearance elicit all the boos that a pissed-off New York audience will be delighted to provide.

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