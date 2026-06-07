Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
6hEdited

A “Republican worldview” is so scary for my own children’s future and the future of all the kids I teach. PLEASE do not lose hope - keep speaking up to Congress!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
6h

Do these people EVER get tired of thinking up ways to hurt people?

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