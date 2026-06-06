Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
1h

This story always makes me weep. Those boys were so young and had so much courage. They understood the assignment...

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Evelyn Scolman Lemoine's avatar
Evelyn Scolman Lemoine
1h

We owe so much to the brave soldiers--and their commander and commander in chief--on that fateful June day. Thank you, Heather, for reminding us of the best aspects of our country's commitments to freedom.

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