Letters from an American

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It's Come To This
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Last night, one of our heroes, former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) detailed President PissyPants’ savage attack against Kaitlan Collins of CNN for daring to ask him what his opinion was about Senate Republicans blocking his planned $1.8 billion slush fund to reward January 6 instigators and conspirators. “I don’t know, I have to talk to my lawyers about it” — came the usual blah-blah, mealy-mouthed ‘I just work here’ non-answer.

She wouldn’t let it go. “But what’s your decision on it?” In Adam’s words, “that simple follow-up — calm, professional, simple — is what real journalism looks like. Not a gotcha. Just accountability. The kind of question that requires an actual answer.”

President Phony-Baloney Whineybitch then unleashed a torrent of invective against her, and her employer, calling CNN “crooked as hell”…”a very corrupt organization,” then, like a Benzedrine puff adder, spat out a vicious ejaculation of sulfuric acid. “‘A corrupt reporter standing right there, never smiles,’ he said. ‘You never see a young, beautiful woman who never smiles. I never see a smile on her face.’”….”I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like she has hatred, because we had borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes…’

Rancid Powder Puff meet Steel Magnolia. He told her she was a conservative from Alabama…“I’m still from Alabama, sir” — her response. Just the facts, asshole. No drama. No histrionics. No losing focus. Just eyes on the prize — a reporter doing what she’s paid to do.

Why is it so many women seem to be doing the one thing so many men still seem incapable of? Nancy Pelosi standing over him in October 2019 — “why is it with you all roads seem to end with Vladimir Putin?”

Let’s hear it for those Steel Magnolias showing us what real balls actually look like in practice.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
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We need more Ossoff’s, AOC’s and Talarico’s! They are amazing!

Speak up to keep up pressure on Congress!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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