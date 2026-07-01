Letters from an American

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
just now

History matters. Constitutional principles don't exist in a vacuum—they carry the memory of why they were written in the first place.

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2m

Good news that the activist judges did not overturn the 14th. But not only should it not have been this close, the case should have died in the cradle. IT NEVER SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN THIS MUCH OXYGEN.

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