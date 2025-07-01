Letters from an American

Phil Balla
4m

Sarah Kendzior in her book “They Knew” best commemorates last night’s Senate activity.

Speaking of the criminal in the White House: “He covered his big crimes with smaller crimes, and covered his smaller crimes with scandals, and in the process attempted to destroy the very notion of truth.”

The Republicans have completed his attempts. They’ve done that for the U.S. oligarchy confident Americans no longer have any truth. Remember, truth is first of all personal. And the hurts to come from opening the way for full-bore oligarchy will be massive, more corrupt, more totally ongoing criminal.

Worst, bereft now so from truth as Sarah Kendzior concludes, we can never more question any of our overlords, any more than in all the years of all the schools and all their testing could anyone ever ask any testers anything.

