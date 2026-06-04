Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urban Hermit's avatar
Urban Hermit
1h

All of this gerrymandering is awful but it can often be thwarted by overwhelming Democratic turnout augmented by Independents and disillusioned Republicans. The midterms are no longer just a contest between Republicans and Democrats. It's a fight to determine whether we want to continue as a constitutional republic or if we prefer an autocracy ruled by a strongman.

The hidden threat to the midterms may be corrupted election software, something that is receiving little attention. Both companies that manufacture most of the election equipment and write the election software are now owned by Trump supporters. The Election Assistance Commission, like most federal agencies and commissions, has been stacked with Trump supporters and as recently noted by Mark Elias' "Democracy Docket," its technical committee that oversees election software has been gutted by Trump. The vendors contracted by the Election Assistance Commission to certify that the election software works correctly are owned by Trump supporters.

It is not inconceivable that the election software could be written to tweak close votes without detection to favor desired candidates. Election Truth Alliance conducted numerous studies of data from the 2024 presidential election and found numerous unexplainable statistical anomalies in an election where Trump improbably won all swing states yet Democrats failed to insist on any recounts. Paper ballots are an effective tool only if they are used to verify results of the computer tabulated vote. Local election officials test voting equipment on election day, but computer code can be written to deceive tests much as Volkswagen wrote their diesel engine management software to deceive emissions tests for years. So called "risk limiting audits" are so hit or miss they are a joke. For instance, in the 2024 election in Pennsylvania where there were questions about the presidential vote count, the risk limiting audit was conducted on the state treasurer race!

Trump must corrupt the midterms to keep Republicans in control of the House and Senate to complete his authoritarian takeover and protect himself and his cronies. We know he has no ethical or moral limits. He will do anything, legal and illegal, to achieve his goals. He and his sycophants are constantly surprising us with their ingenuity and brazzeness. While enormous attention is being paid to Trump's attempts to suppress the vote, no attention is being paid to whether or not he and his operatives are attempting to manipulate the vote count. Someone in authority must conduct a line by line forensic analysis of the computer code in our election software before the midterms. Democrats must challenge improbable wins by Republicans and stand firm if Trump tries to seize ballots and equipment in districts being challenged.

Reply
Share
8 replies
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1hEdited

Abominable Alabama…

Once again, the Supreme Court’s majority has cast its lot with the very worst of America, not its best. It didn’t just rule that the foxes have the legal right to guard the henhouses, but encouraged them to give their favorite ones pet names like “Giblets” “Fricassee” and “Finger-Lickin’ Good.” As well as single out the dark-feathered ones for extra retribution.

Using an unsigned “emergency docket” order to undo 60 pages of careful reasoning by a 3-judge Appellate panel which explicitly stated Alabama was using “partisanship” to destroy black voting districts outright, 5 Justices cast their lot with everything that’s bad and degrading about our past (and present), rather than with its 18th century aspirations about “a more perfect Union.” Some weird version of “originalism” indeed.

It leaves us with the one recourse we still have and the only one which has to work this November. In Joyce Vance’s words, “nothing defeats a gerrymander like unexpected turnout. Let’s go….”

Reply
Share
1 reply
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture