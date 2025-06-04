Letters from an American

Ned McDoodle
Notice that Ukraine, her forces, and her partisans inside Russia are not killing civilians willie-nillie. ⚖️ Just as the Luftwaffe conceded defeat in the Battle of Britain by switching from tactical strikes to terror bombing, so, too, does Putin acknowledge, tacitly, that he is losing, at least, the air war. 😮 Personally, I believe Russia is losing the larger war. 🥳 Terror bombing did not work for the Nazis in Great Britain in breaking popular solidarity and will definitively NOT work for Putin. 😡

Megan Rothery
Call. Write. Email. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to your own reps, as well as those in other states on a specific committee important to a topic you’re sharing. Use your voice and make some “good trouble.”

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

You’ll see this comment a lot - just your daily reminder to act on the informative pieces Professor Richardson shares ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

