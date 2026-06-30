Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4h

These decisions are not bugs--they are features. And this illegitimate court is not composed of philosophical originalists, however misguided, but rather of corrupt and jaded opportunists, traitors to their robes and their country.

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
4h

Exactly. The Founders didn’t divide power because they assumed presidents could always be trusted. They divided it because they understood human nature. The real question isn’t whether any one president should have this authority. It’s whether the presidency itself should.

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