Letters from an American

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Kelly Brest van Kempen's avatar
Kelly Brest van Kempen
2h

I’m 83 and am determined to to stay around long enough to see this solid young man well and truly launched on his path to helping repair the damage Trump and his cronies have inflicted on this country.

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
2h

The future belongs to those who can unite people around a shared purpose, not a shared enemy.

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