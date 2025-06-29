Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S B Lewis's avatar
S B Lewis
5h

Thank God and the Constitution of The United States of America for Boston College Professor of History, Heather Cox Richardson …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
Michael H's avatar
Michael H
4h

>>>Tonight, fifty-one senators voted to advance the bill with forty-nine opposing it. Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted with the Democrats to stop the bill from moving forward. Tillis has been clear that he could not support the bill’s cuts to Medicaid. Immediately, Trump said he would back a primary challenger to Tillis, saying he would be “looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina.”<<<

Another perfect example of how and why the rest of the Republican members of Congress have had their spines turn to jelly. They place political careers, and the perks of those careers, ahead of the good of the country. They quake in their Italian suits at the thought of being primaried out. Cowards all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies
197 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture