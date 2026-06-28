Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
7h

What strikes me is that this isn’t just about waste or corruption anymore. It’s about taking institutions Americans spent generations building—our parks, our scientific research, our military, and our public trust—and treating them as personal property. That’s not leadership; it’s plunder.

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
7h

The money being syphoned off from parks and other public works is a feature not a bug. The oligarchs want to destroy public works, and DJT is happy to reap the grift. The attempt to undo the non-partisan professional civil service in a return to the spoils system likewise. It is what they have always wanted.

But the most chilling thing in tonight's letter is the return to the genocidal threat, giving the lie to the "peace accord".

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