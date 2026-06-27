Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
4h

The biggest trick wasn’t convincing Americans to hate healthcare or affordable housing.

It was convincing them that anything helping ordinary people is “communism.”

Labels became propaganda. Critical thinking became the casualty.

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Civik USA's avatar
Civik USA
4hEdited

The Brennan Center numbers Richardson cites deserve more time than a paragraph allows. Ninety-two percent of Americans worried about government corruption, cutting evenly across party lines, is not a partisan reading of a partisan problem; it names something most of the public has reached the same conclusion about, regardless of which party captures the benefit in a given cycle. The 79% calling for a constitutional amendment to limit campaign finance contributions are not a faction. Richardson's historical comparison to the 1956 Republican platform is well-sourced, but a public consensus this broad and this cross-partisan ought to appear somewhere in the legislative record, and the more unsettling fact her data points to is that it doesn't.

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