Linda H
2h

We need to build on our momentum and keep driving the news cycle with social proof that most of us object to all of the Trump regime’s fascist behavior. Protest everywhere, all the time! Find your nearest Tesla Takedown protest and join in the singing. And find your nearest John Lewis Good Trouble Lives On protest on July 17. Keep making your joyful noise — it’s working!

Phil Balla
2h

Amazing consistency for the criminal in the White House, and all his sycophants.

“They’re eating the dogs and cats.” Mexicans, people of color crossing the border, are “all rapists and murderers.” People from Africa: all “shithole countries.” That’s the predictable truth – a continuous spewing of theatricality from hatred, racism, venom, intolerance.

Diego Luna (a Mexican – and a most fine actor) guest hosted Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel this week. And on his last night he celebrated Jimmy, and all his late night peers, all his staff, for their service to satire. We need it. The repetitious hatreds, racisms, and cluster stereotyping can scarcely be met by any of us taking any of them seriously, on their own rancid terms.

Well, OK. Do some of that. Heather does. In her video for today she stresses another aspect of the criminal’s theatricality (bombing scenarios play well on Fox – and he saw that as a stage for him to center himself, too).

The theatricality morphs. We well respect Heather tracing it. Reporters, too, tracing the arc of lies to which the sycophants bow. Seriously banal. So let’s not forget our comedians – how to laugh at ludicrously bad theater.

