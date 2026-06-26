Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
1h

The Battle of the Little Bighorn wasn’t the beginning of the story.

It was the consequence of repeatedly breaking treaties, ignoring the law when it became inconvenient, and then calling the people defending their own land “hostile.”

That pattern should sound familiar.

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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
1h

Every broken promise has a history before it has a battlefield.

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