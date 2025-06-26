Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
2h

Glad to see Heather here conclude with the criminal in the White House speak up for criminal Netanyahu.

So typical that the two of them -- different criminal histories for each -- keep seeking new diversions.

But let's do another perspective: There’s a great hunger abroad the U.S. not for cover-up, but for truth. Bernie has steadily touched it. Ditto A.O.C. Now Zohran Mamdani’s nailed it.

“Moderate” Dems have regularly proven themselves blind. Out of touch. Americans have a housing crisis. Millionaire and billionaire classes do only luxury housing. Nothing else. Working classes need massive increases in minimum wage. Free quality public transit. Single-payer quality national health care. Leeching millionaire and billionaire classes need to pay much more – in inverse proportion to how they’ve only long been raping America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Carla Childress's avatar
Carla Childress
2h

All war criminals hang together,

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture