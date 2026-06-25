Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2h

His temper tantrums make my 3 year old’s temper tantrums seem like a beautiful walk in the park 🤦‍♀️ Be LOUD! Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress -

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly!

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
2hEdited

John Kerry called Trump’s plan on ending the Iran war as “remarkably loosely-goosey”. Since Trump is a lame duck let him be a cooked goose.

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