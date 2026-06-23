Letters from an American

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
1mEdited

These are unprecedented times. Be LOUD! Trump/the administration/Congress is dangerous for our country/world 💔🤍💙

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress -

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly!

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1m

Yes. Exactly. Ludicrously "mired in its own mistakes."

In a complicated world, we have simpletons – ideological idiots – ruling the U.S.

Not only simpletons, but deeply corrupted criminals such as Donald, his 1500 criminal insurrectionists he pardoned, all the other criminals who paid various millions for their pardons, plus incompetents and only incompetents at every level he appointed to high office.

In a complicated world we should have the best experts, the best scientists, the most experienced legal and diplomatic minds dealing with fellow Americans and others around the world. But criminal Donald and his fellow fools cannot respect science, education, or any of America’s long-allied democracies. Add in his senility and decrepitude furthering his insults, belittlements, and lies.

But, sadly, if we risk 25th amendment, we have a yet pathetic bastard next:

J. D.

At nine, things began to unravel,

“Hillbilly Elegy” caviled.

So he wrote “Communion,”

as if in hypocrite union

for Republicans giving shaft

to entire U.S. working class.

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