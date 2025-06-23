Letters from an American

Phil Balla
2h

We’ve started a war together, we, the U.S., and our criminal, rapist, manifest liar, grifter.

I’ve been reading Sarah Kendzior’s “The Last American Road Trip” (published this year), trying to trace the road whereby we the people actually elected to our presidency (2nd time!) this total fraud, con man, war monger.

Sarah is good in seeking herself this trip we’ve taken. So she looks at Route 66, and cites the original promise (it turns 100 in 2026), saying, “Americans drove Route 66 believing you could reinvent yourself at the other side: escape the law, escape society, escape yourself.”

She notes “the World’s Biggest Objects” among many giant items strewing that highway in her home state, Missouri, and notes of them – of us – “Route 66 is the mother road because it makes you feel like a child. It was designed to make you that way: impressed by giant things, magical things, idiot things. Feats of dubious merit, awards of dubious veracity, signs beckoning you to drop your standard to a bar so low only a simple mind could clear it.”

That’s where we are today, led by the poisoned pig face by totally childish impulsivity bombing a country with which we should have long been friends – except for U.S. dolts before him in 1953 toppling the democracy it had then achieved.

JustRaven
2h

I said this about Joyce Vance's article tonight

https://joycevance.substack.com/p/the-week-ahead-38b

and I'll say it again here:

Joyce's concluding paragraph is sobering. We should be terrified about what comes next, as Iran will not simply sit down and not retaliate. I will not be surprised when another terrorist event similar to 9/11 happens on US soil, especially since FFOTUS and his cronies have gutted the national security agencies and diverted their budgets away from preventing domestic terrorism and towards "anti-immigration activities" aka enabling anonymous masked armed men acting as ICE agents to freely terrorize the hardworking people of color in our communities. This will not end well for us.

"In this moment, all eyes are focused on the fact that we have bombed Iran. We will not know what the long-term consequences of that action will be for some time. But two-week Don, the TACO president, sure showed them. The man who is too weak to take criticism and name-calling in stride, even though he does it relentlessly to others, the man who acts impulsively when challenged, remains in charge of the military and in control of the nuclear codes at this pivotal moment."

