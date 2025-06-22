Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy Smith's avatar
Betsy Smith
4h

Bibi has won. He now directs U.S. foreign policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 replies
George A. Polisner's avatar
George A. Polisner
4h

Thank you Professor Richardson.

In the United States, the alliance of insatiable billionaire greed combined with the willfully ignorant have elevated the volatile incompetent criminal elect Trump, the worst person imaginable at the most dangerous time in modern history.

Adjust your "Doomsday Clock" accordingly.

https://open.substack.com/pub/bomdia/p/the-three-cs-of-the-apocalypse

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
356 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture