Letters from an American

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Nanci Bishof's avatar
Nanci Bishof
34m

It is too fitting that the pool company’s name is Greenwater. And green water is exactly what they delivered.

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Civik USA's avatar
Civik USA
37m

The $1.7 million no-bid contract awarded to Greenwater Services — a firm whose ultimate owner is a Trump donor, whose wife hosted an event at Mar-a-Lago, and whose Florida corporate address is listed as the contractor's own — is the specific accountability question the reflecting pool story raises. Richardson frames the broader episode as a character portrait of the Trump presidency, but the contracting arrangement is where republican governance has a concrete stake: public funds disbursed through a process that bypasses competitive bidding, awarded to a firm with documented financial ties to the officeholder, for work that has visibly failed within days of completion. The Interior Department's denial that it knew of Cafaro's political support when awarding the contract may be accurate, but the structural condition — a no-bid process with no public competition — is precisely what makes that denial unverifiable by citizens or oversight bodies after the fact. Competitive contracting exists not because contractors cannot be trusted, but because the process itself is what makes public spending auditable and public officials answerable.

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