Letters from an American

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Phil Balla's avatar
Phil Balla
1hEdited

In her podcast earlier today Heather analogized two sets of contrasts.

The first was the deliberate effort by Donald’s Department of Homeland Security to remove its tens of thousands in concentration camps all to outside the rule of law.

The second, more recent, larger effort attacks all the U.S.’s intelligence agencies, removing the entire U.S. from the protection of all the laws those agencies have for decades monitored and defended. Criminal Donald’s bid to destroy the latter came today in his nomination of Donald sycophant and rank amateur Bill Pulte as Director of National Intelligence.

We know from slightly earlier history – criminal Donald’s first term in the White House – that he publicly scorned all American intelligence, saying in Helsinki with Putin that he believed his pal Vlad well over any and all U.S. intelligence.

This is the same criminal, rapist Donald who for years worked in tandem with pal Jeffrey and Russian oligarchs in their money laundering, drug running, arms dealing, and trafficking underage girls and young women. Life is a series of rackets; the law just a nuisance to those profits.

In her Letter, here, after her podcast, Heather ends quoting Greg Bovino -- on the delight from his criminal Donald's fellow far right to destroy the law, and so install their racist, fascist directorate.

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Herb Klinker (FL and Umbria)'s avatar
Herb Klinker (FL and Umbria)
1h

Nazism is on full display in America today.

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