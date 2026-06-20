Letters from an American

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Civik USA's avatar
Civik USA
4h

The Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause was not written as an aspiration — it was written as a direct response to state legislatures that had already demonstrated they would use their lawmaking power to subordinate citizens by race. The Black Codes were not a theoretical threat; they were enacted within months of the Confederacy's surrender. Congress added the amendment to the Constitution precisely because it did not trust that electoral majorities, left unchecked, would protect the rights of minorities within their borders.

Richardson's closing claim, that voices seeking to preserve discriminatory government are "gaining traction", may be accurate in some respects, but the constitutional architecture she describes was built to survive exactly that kind of political pressure. The relevant question for self-government is not whether such voices exist, but whether the institutions designed to check them are functioning: whether courts apply equal protection with consistency, whether Congress exercises its explicit enforcement power under the Fourteenth Amendment, and whether federal officials treat that amendment as a binding constraint rather than a policy preference. Those are measurable things, and the answers matter perhaps more than the general warning her essay closes with.

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Kristin Newton's avatar
Kristin Newton
4h

We need to read this book by Carl Sagan, who foresaw a lot of what is happening now and gave us The Baloney Detection Kit to fortify us.

Here is a link about Carl Sagan’s book:﻿

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Demon-Haunted_World

The Demon-Haunted World - Sagan’s masterwork explores several core concepts that empower readers to navigate a complex world. The Baloney Detection Kit: Sagan provides a practical toolkit for critical thinking. This includes testing ideas with independent confirmation, questioning arguments from authority, utilizing Occam's razor, and testing for falsifiability. Sagan demonstrates how a lack of scientific rigor invites fear and manipulation. Sagan argues that science is not just a body of knowledge, but a way of thinking. It is an essential light that protects democratic freedoms and technical civilization from the "demons" of irrationality.

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