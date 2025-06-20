Letters from an American

Phil Loubere
2h

The American voters have installed an unstable imbecile at the wheel, and all we can do is wait for his next impulsive move and hope it's not to drive us off a cliff.

It doesn't matter who is on the security council because Trump won't care what they advise. There is no way to restrain him as long as his appointees and Congress go along and defend whatever he says and does.

10 replies
Richard Bearman (MD)
2h

My comment is unrelated to Mr Trump’s silly behavior. Heather, you have illuminated my understanding of so many important world events. In return, I want to offer you and my fellow readers a little glimpse into a shining little moment in a little town far removed from the deteriorating and deranged narcissist in the White House.

It’s Juneteenth, and I’ve just come from a celebration of that event in Cambridge, MD, featuring our Governor, Wes Moore, who spoke to an enthusiastic and thoroughly integrated crowd at the Bethel AME Church on Pine Street, in the historically Black section of town. The church was packed, standing room only, and we heard from our Mayor, Lajan Cephas, the second Black woman to be our mayor, following Victoria Jackson-Stanley, and a few other notable pastors and residents before our Governor came to the podium.

Pine Street was the hub of Black businesses and culture that famously burned down following H. Rap Brown’s fiery visit and speech in July, 1967, while the all white fire department stood by and watched. Pine Street has bounced back and is thriving again and our fire department is, of course, fully integrated. One step forward and let’s not go back.

Governor Moore related the history of Juneteenth, delighted the crowd by explaining his choice of Cambridge for his own Juneteenth plans, and told us he’d be back soon because he’d be running again in 2026. He went on to say that when he ran in 2022, he received more individual votes than any gubernatorial candidate before him because the turnout was so terrific. He took no credit for the turnout, noting that there was only one issue on the ballot - the decriminalization of cannabis. He did note that Maryland incarcerates more Black men per capita than any other state - the runner-up being Mississippi - and that he had pardoned 175,000 people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession. The crowd roared.

3 replies
79 more comments...

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
