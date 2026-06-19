Letters from an American

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Georgia Fisanick's avatar
Georgia Fisanick
1hEdited

There could be no greater contrast this week between what we saw from Trump, and what we saw from the Obamas, and in the triumph of the Knicks.

Stupidity, ignorance, dishonesty, callousness, and surrender from Trump.

Hope, empathy, intelligence, decency, and patriotism from the Obamas.

Accomplishment, joy, can-do spirit, and teamwork from the Knicks.

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Marina Oshana's avatar
Marina Oshana
2h

Vote, help others register to vote, do whatever you can to ensure votes are counted. Each one of us has that power. Use it.

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