Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Tze's avatar
Laura Tze
2h

It's important to be reminded that our country has made changes for the good. Thanks, Heather.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
2h

Thank you for sharing the importance of Juneteenth.

Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Use/share this spreadsheet as a resource to call/email/write members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Reach out to those in your own state, as well as those in others. Use your voice and make some “good trouble” ❤️‍🩹🤍💙

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/13lYafj0P-6owAJcH-5_xcpcRvMUZI7rkBPW-Ma9e7hw/edit?usp=drivesdk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture