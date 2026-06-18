Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
7h

When the American-Iran war started I was a bit baffled about why Putin would allow his pawn to attack his ally, Iran. Now it becomes clear. The entire affair diminished the United States and enriched Iran. Mission accomplished.

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Megan Rothery's avatar
Megan Rothery
7h

Keep up the pressure! Tell the Republicans in Congress we’re paying attention and they should be furious! Read, listen and speak up!

Resource below to easily contact all of Congress - Be LOUD. Trump/the administration is dangerous for our country 💔🤍💙

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Goodtrouble) to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly!

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

Comments/reactions help keep this bumped ✊

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