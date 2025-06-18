Letters from an American

Linda Mitchell, KCMO
3h

A number of reports suggested that the real reason the Felon left the G7 meeting so abruptly is that his growing (galloping?) levels of confusion, incoherence, sleepiness, and incontinence were far too revealing, and his handlers used the Iran crisis as a pretext. I would also like to point out that anything coming out of the Felon’s social media that is actually grammatically correct and spelled properly is being written by someone else, likely Stephen Miller or one of his minions. Third, according to other news sources, the Felon continually confused the UK and the EU in his public utterances at the G7. Not to mention scattering all his papers in front of a bemused Sir Keir Starmer (the UK PM) at a presser. So it is essential that the real rulers of this maladministration—especially Stephen Miller—be publicly outed and critiqued. The Big Orange Blob is nothing but a figurehead.

10 replies
Justin Zamora
3h

"The deal gives the president permanent veto power over nearly a dozen actions the company might want to take, as well as power over its board of directors."

What is it called again, where the government controls the means of production?

6 replies
