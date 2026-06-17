Letters from an American

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Michael Bales's avatar
Michael Bales
42m

If all this wasn’t enough, video of Trump at the G7 meeting in France shows him looking detached, confused, and aimlessly wandering around. How much longer can this destructive charade of a presidency go on?

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
42m

Try as I might, I can't recall the federal government pouring hydrogen peroxide into the Reflecting Pool. Ever.

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