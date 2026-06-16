Letters from an American

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
6h

DJT may be the perfect frontman for the American Oligarchy. They are all rotten to the core and devoid of ANY of the values that made this a great nation despite its flaws. They let him turn the White House into a trailer park with a Hooters in front while they proceed with the real business--implementing Project 2025 while further enriching themselves on the backs of regular citizens.

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TJ
5h

So all the taxpayers spent $16 million on The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to be painted. The regime just bypassed the traditional open bidding process, and hired some of his cronies companies to do the work. Atlantic Industrial Coatings is the company that got the job because they had previously done work on the swimming pools at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

We are now hearing the absurd lie that there is “residual algae" being pushed out from the pool's underground water supply lines.

Well the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will always have algae because it is a large, shallow, outdoor body of water. Because the water bakes in direct sunlight, and the temperature in DC reaches above 90 in the summer. It’s also humid. The water lacks a natural moving current, and frequently collects nutrient-rich bird droppings, it creates a perfect, natural breeding ground for algae growth. Think of a large pond with standing water.. Algae is always floating on top..

So we dropped a ton of money in this national monument for absolutely no reason, and the moron thought algae would not continue to remain.. and lies as to why it’s there..

For the Iranian deal, all the particulars haven’t been released in full. Why is it such a secret? Is it the same as the JCPOA, better or worse? Thinking it’s waaaaay worse. It’s difficult to say, because at this point when we’ve been lied to as often about these deals with Iran from this regime, it appears that the Iranian news is much more accurate. Going to wait to see the paperwork.

For me the question arises — why are they waiting for this ceremonial signing until Friday? Well there’s a few thoughts it’s Juneteenth and The Obama Presidential Center officially opens to the general public on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Take the tarp down from the Kennedy Center..

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