Letters from an American

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
2h

A message completely lost on the miscreants currently occupying the White House.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Mike Savage's avatar
Mike Savage
2h

Thank you, Professor. And it became America. The opposite is happening now, but it will turn around. Our constitution is stronger than one man or multiple ones. It will be tested, but it will not be torn. I truly believe that. ☮️❤️🌻

Reply
Share
8 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Cox Richardson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture