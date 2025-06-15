Tonight I offer you Peter Ralston’s “Still There.”

I hope that you’ll put your own photos from the day’s protests in the comments. Let’s make a record.

[Photo “Still There”— the title a reference to the “Star-Spangled Banner”— by Peter Ralston]

—

Notes:

You can find Peter at his gallery in Rockport, Maine, or at https://ralstongallery.com/

