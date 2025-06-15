Tonight I offer you Peter Ralston’s “Still There.”
I hope that you’ll put your own photos from the day’s protests in the comments. Let’s make a record.
[Photo “Still There”— the title a reference to the “Star-Spangled Banner”— by Peter Ralston]
—
Notes:
You can find Peter at his gallery in Rockport, Maine, or at https://ralstongallery.com/
The day started with tragedy with political violence in MN and instead of being scared, neighbors SHOWED UP to stand together at No Kings Twin Cities. We packed the Capitol Mall all the way to the Cathedral. Estimate 80,000+ right now. So proud of our state.
Santa Rosa CA 5,000-7,000 people. It was very spirited and fun complete with drumming and gigantic puppets. I cannot figure out how to post pictures!😳