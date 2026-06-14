Letters from an American

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
4h

I’m not pretending to be nauseous. History will not be kind to our country for tolerating this madness. Nor, should it be. We have created the biggest mess the modern world has ever witnessed.

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Mojave Rich's avatar
Mojave Rich
4h

Ugh. The most vulgar display plus desecration of our sacred monuments equals ABOMINATION 🤮

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