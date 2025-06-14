Letters from an American

Linda H
George Washington encapsulates the contradictions at the heart of the American project. We rightly celebrate his voluntary surrender of military and political power. And we must never forget that he learned to fight by killing native people, and he maintained his ownership of enslaved people even after his death. Our pursuit of the American dream goes on.

Marcia King
Well said.

I will be among those protesting in NE Florida. I have a shirt that says “No Kings since 1776” and a handmade sign that proclaims, “We have a Constitution NOT a king”. I marched in the1970s and am marching again in my 70s. Peace

© 2025 Heather Cox Richardson
