Letters from an American

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Kelli Klymenko's avatar
Kelli Klymenko
4h

A democracy does not build monuments to one person. It builds institutions that serve everyone.

That was the entire point.

No kings. No rulers above accountability. Public service was never supposed to become personal worship.

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Annabel Ascher's avatar
Annabel Ascher
4h

This must be just the first step. First the name comes off. then The board should be replaced with legitimate members of the artistic community. Only THEN the money will pour in to repair all the damage. As it is, no self-respecting artist will play the venue.

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